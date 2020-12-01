Jacksonville sees small, socially distant tree lighting

JACKSONVILLE — A small crowd counted down from five before Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth gave the signal, setting Jacksonville’s Public Square aglow with Christmas lights.
Only a few dozen people were on the Public Square for the city’s annual lighting ceremony. But, Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said, the event was being broadcast live to viewers at home.
A local band known as Parris sang several Christmas songs, while in between sets, Smith, former City Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth and Jacksonville First United Methodist Church pastor Steve West spoke to the crowd. A table was set up where onlookers could pour themselves a cup of hot chocolate.
Sudduth, who formed the committee that organizes the tree lighting, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event wasn’t too much different from those in years past.
“We still have a little bit of Christmas cheer and spirit in the city of Jacksonville,” Sudduth said while addressing the crowd.
Brittany Moore of Jacksonville said she and her sister were on their way to a Christmas party when they decided to stop and look around. She said she enjoyed seeing the people out there, even if they were wearing masks and staying socially distant.
“I love the tree lighting. I love Christmas,” Moore said. “All of this makes me happy.”
During a normal tree lighting, Sudduth said, there would be more musical talent, including acts from local schools, and the Public Square would be full of people.
Smith said the city actually encouraged locals to watch it from their homes instead of coming out to see it in order to combat the spread of the virus.
“We try to take every precaution to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Sudduth reminded Jacksonville residents to shop at businesses in the city during the holidays and said she hoped everyone had a merry Christmas and happy New Year.