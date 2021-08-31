Jacksonville police seek info about man who broke into bank

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information about a suspect caught on surveillance camera entering the Wells Fargo Bank in Jacksonville.
At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, a man wearing a mask and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Marines” on it entered the bank at 1527 Pelham Road S. The alarm at the bank notified officers at the Jacksonville Police Department. Upon arrival, they found no suspect but did find damage to an exterior window. Security tapes revealed the suspect went inside the bank and exited the door.
Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the incident call 256-782-3897.