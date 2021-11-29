Jacksonville police looking for missing man

The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for missing person Flint. Patterson, according to a release from the Calhoun County EMA.
Patterson, 87, is a white male with hazel eyes and gray or partially gray hair and may have a condition that impairs judgement, the release reads.
The release says Patterson, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 on Lake Road SE in Jacksonville, may be driving a maroon 1995 GMC C1500 with an Alabama tag readling 11BN374.
The EMA is asking anyone with information on Pattersons whereabouts contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 256-782-3896 or call 911.