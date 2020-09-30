Jacksonville, Piedmont runoff elections set for Oct. 6

Local elections ended last month for most candidates, but a few in north Calhoun County municipalities are still vying for seats.
Two candidates for the Jacksonville City Council and two candidates for the Piedmont City Council are still seeking election, with runoff elections set for Oct. 6.
None of the candidates is an incumbent. Asked Tuesday, several candidates said they hadn’t changed campaign strategies since the general election.
Jacksonville candidates
In Jacksonville, Sherry Laster and Adam Allen are running for the Place 4 seat on the city council.
Both said they’ve tried to reach as many residents as possible. Allen said he’s done as much face-to-face campaigning as he safely could, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laster, who currently holds a seat on the Jacksonville Board of Education, said serving on the city council would allow her to serve the community in a different capacity. She said she felt elated to have the opportunity to run.
“I feel thankful and blessed to have gotten this far,” Laster said.
Allen said his main goal is to attract more businesses to Jacksonville while also promoting businesses the city already has.
Laster said she wants to bring new jobs to Jacksonville, as well as to see more collaboration between the city, Jacksonville State University and city schools. If elected, she said, she planned to use her experience as an educator and business owner to help the city grow.
Piedmont candidates
In Piedmont, John Lawrence and Steve Maddox are vying for the District 1 seat on the city council.
“I just hope people get out and vote,” Lawrence said. He said economic development would be a major focus if elected.
Lawrence, who previously served on the Piedmont City Council, said he’s spent much of his campaign reminding locals of the runoff, answering any of their questions and seeking support.
Maddox, a local businessman, previously ran for mayor in 2016. Attempts Tuesday to reach Maddox were unsuccessful.
Lawrence said he wants to see businesses come back to Piedmont under his term.
“We lost a bunch of factories and a lot of people had to find income elsewhere,” he said.
He said he also wants to continue plans to beautify and clean up the city, including repairing dilapidated buildings and repaving certain streets, and keep his office open to the public.