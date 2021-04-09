Jacksonville man indicted on 2011 sodomy charge

A Jacksonville man remained in jail Friday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him on a sex charge from nearly a decade ago.
The grand jury indicted the 24-year-old man during its April session on a first-degree sodomy charge. Authorities arrested him Thursday at his home on Patterson Lake Road.
According to court documents, the abuse took place in December 2011. Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington said he abused a girl in several homes in Northeast Alabama.
The victim disclosed what happened years later to a hotline, Harrington said, and Calhoun County Department of Human Resources was notified.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $350,000. His arraignment is scheduled for May 6.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.