Jacksonville man charged with sexually abusing child

A Jacksonville man remained in jail Monday after he reportedly abused a child over the course of several years.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 29-year-old man Friday with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, the man engaged in “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child and subjected a child to sexual contact between Jan. 1, 2014 and Oct. 1, 2019.
Investigator Jay Harrington said the victim recently disclosed the abuse, most of which happened at a home on Rabbittown Road, to a counselor he was seeing.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, and prosecutors filed to revoke his bonds for previous charges. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.