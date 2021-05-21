Jacksonville man charged in April gambling raids

Police arrested a Jacksonville man Thursday after gambling machines were found in a Piedmont building he rented in March.
Piedmont police charged Jacob Wade Tucker, 36, with possessing gambling devices and exhibiting gambling devices in a barred room or building.
Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said Tucker’s arrest came from a series of searches across the county in April, in which gambling machines, drugs and guns were seized from nine different locations.
Norton said police searched The Bulldog Arcade on Alabama Street, which Tucker rented, and found 20 gambling machines in a room. In order to get into the room, Norton said, someone had to “buzz” a person in from the inside.
Tucker was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $6,000. As of Friday, Tucker was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for May 27.
Exhibiting gambling devices in a barred room or building is a felony.