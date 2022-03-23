Jacksonville launches new city app

JACKSONVILLE — City officials announced Monday the launch of a mobile app which gathers together information on city events, local news and weather.
The multifunction app has been in the works since October of last year, officials said. It simplifies navigation on the city’s website and contains beneficial tools and features.
“This app will serve as a new way for the organizations to connect with residents and responders, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” an announcement on the city’s website stated.
Last year, during the app’s planning stages, City Councilwoman Sherry Laster said its emergency notification function would be the most beneficial, allowing officials to send out immediate notifications in the event of inclement weather or any other emergency. Now that the app has launched, Laster says it has too many great features for her to pick a favorite.
“It has everything — it has what’s going on in the city, the city directory, City Council meetings, how you can open a business,” Laster said. “I just love it, because it allows the city to communicate with its citizens regarding city news, emergencies. It makes it less stressful, and I think it’s just ideal for our city moving forward.”
The city’s public information officer, Benjamin Nunnally, put together much of the content for the app. Laster, conceding she’s not a technologically inclined person, praised Nunnally for his work with the app.
“He basically put it together himself — we gave him a vision and he went from there,” Laster said. “I think he did an awesome job. He is very gifted in what he does.”
During its planning stages, Nunnally said his goal was to consolidate information that would help people on the go, allowing them to locate city resources such as a food bank or specially scheduled events for children.
“The big deal is trying to make it easier for people to get the info they need in a quick concise way,” Nunnally said in an interview last fall. “This would allow you to pull that out of your pocket as opposed to try and get to it using a mobile browser.”
The idea is to direct people who use smartphones or tablets to the city’s website in a technologically efficient manner.
“People want convenience,” Laster said. “I think it’s a great way to bridge a gap for people that are already on smartphones — just to add an extra feature that’s going to benefit them because it is in their city. I think it’s a win-win.”
Upon first opening the app, users will be asked to customize the push notifications they wish to receive — like keeping on the emergency alerts while turning off notifications about calendar events.
Users can also access information about all city department offices, such as the city clerk or the human resources department, as well as maps that can show where the nearest hospital or police station is located.
The app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.