Jacksonville couple charged with drug trafficking, counterfeiting money

Authorities on Thursday arrested the second of two people allegedly involved in drug trafficking and identity theft.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged both Michael Brent Edwards and Devon Ann Edwards, a husband and wife from Jacksonville, with one count of trafficking MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; one count of identity theft and one count of third-degree possession of marijuana.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the unit, said the unit and U.S. Marshals had gotten information about the couple’s possible involvement in drug trafficking about a month ago.
Michael Edwards had an outstanding probation violation warrant, which authorities served to him on Jan. 5, George said. While at their home in the 6300 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, George said, Devon Edwards told authorities her husband wasn’t there.
Authorities found Michael Edwards hiding in a storm cellar and saw marijuana and pills while searching the home, George said.
According to George, the Edwardses were both arrested that night — Michael Edwards on the probation violation and Devon Edwards on a resisting arrest charge. Devon Edwards was released on bond that night.
Authorities then got a warrant to search the house, George said, and they found more than 300 tablets of MDMA, more than 21 grams of methamphetamine and a little over 3 grams of heroin. Additionally, George said, authorities found that the couple had been counterfeiting U.S. currency, checks and state identification cards to cash those checks.
Michael Edwards was served warrants for the drug and identity theft charges Wednesday while in jail, George said, while authorities arrested Devon Edwards around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Both were booked into the Calhoun County Jail. George said he expects the two will receive additional charges, both federally and locally.
Trafficking MDMA is a Class A felony. If convicted, the Edwardses could each be sentenced to life in prison and be ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.