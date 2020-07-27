Jacksonville council terminates Bill Wineman as assistant police chief

The Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously on Monday to terminate Bill Wineman’s employment as assistant police chief.
Wineman received a notice of termination recommendation on July 9, according to the council agenda.
The move comes about a year after Wineman sued the city for passing him over for a promotion to chief. Nearly six months after he filed the suit, Wineman was suspended from his position with pay and benefits.
Mayor Johnny Smith declined to comment on the reason for Wineman’s termination, citing active litigation concerning the matter.
Prior to the suit, Wineman filed a complaint with the Civil Service Board, objecting to the hiring process. The board later said that it adhered to all policies and that the new police chief met the minimum qualifications.
The lawsuit alleges that the city failed to promote Wineman to the position of chief due to age discrimination, explaining that the city chose a “significantly younger outside applicant,” referring to Chief Marcus Wood.
It further claims that Wood did not meet the minimum qualifications for the job, which includes having a college degree. Neither Wood nor Wineman have a college degree, and as a result, experience was substituted for the required four years of college education, the lawsuit said.
Wineman, reached Monday before the council meeting, referred questions to his attorney, Jon Goldfarb, who declined to comment.
In other business, the council:
— Approved the lounge retail liquor license and retail on-premise license of C & JS Crab Shack and Bar doing business as Brother’s Bar.
— Passed a resolution declaring Smith as duly elected to the office of mayor of Jacksonville, being the only person filing a statement of candidacy for said office.
— Passed a resolution declaring Terry Wilson as duly elected to the city council’s Place 2, being the only person filing a statement of candidacy for said office.
— Passed a resolution declaring Tony Taylor as duly elected to the city council’s Place 3, being the only person filing a statement of candidacy for said office.
— Passed a resolution appointing an elections manager and statutory absentee election manager for the 2020 municipal election.
— Accepted a bid from Larry Puckett Chevrolet to purchase two 2020 or 2021 two-wheel drive regular cab and eighteen foot dump bodies for the Street Department.
— Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Building and Earth Geotechnical, Environmental and Materials Engineers regarding the pond at the Public Safety Complex.
— Approved a new pay scale and job descriptions for city employees, to take effect on Sept. 30.
— Approved the expenditure of funds for the purpose of making Eagle Point Baptist Church ADA compliant at the westerly basement door location to serve as a polling location for the 2020 municipal elections.
— Approved the installation of an exterior insulation finishing system on the west hall at Jacksonville community center.
— Terminated Chris Kennedy as a fire engineer and paramedic, effective immediately. Kennedy received notice of his termination July 27.
— Announced that it will discuss the status of the Confederate monument on the square on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. during the council’s work session.