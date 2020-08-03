Jacksonville council prepares for city elections

Jacksonville City Council members met Monday afternoon to prepare for municipal elections later this month.
The city council voted in a special called meeting, which lasted nearly 10 minutes, to appoint election officials and authorize Mayor Johnny Smith to sign a contract with the Calhoun County Commission for custodial services.
City clerk Brenda Sandoval said the city appointed poll workers for the municipal election on Aug. 25 and the runoff election on Oct. 6.
She also said the Calhoun County Commission will test voting machines before the elections. If one of the machines malfunctions during the elections, she said, a commission employee will fix it.