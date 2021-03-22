Jacksonville council discusses need for strategic plan

Mary Shell from Alabama Communities of Excellence told the city council at a special called meeting that Jacksonville had been selected in 2006 and became a designated community about five years later.
As a program requirement, she said, each city is required to do an annual performance review, but Jacksonville hadn’t done so in recent years.
Recently, she said, Alabama Communities of Excellence got a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, allowing them to reinvolve 10 communities that had fallen out of touch.
Alabama Communities of Excellence works with cities on strategic planning, comprehensive planning and implementing a leadership program. For Jacksonville, she said, she wanted to focus on strategic planning.
Councilman Tony Taylor said the city currently had a strategic plan, but dealt with a tornado and economic shutdown in the past several years. He said the city is ready to implement that plan, allowing locals to see its results.
“We’re really interested in moving forward and doing something,” he said.
Councilman Andy Green said he wanted to focus on economic growth in Jacksonville. He said that growth has extended southward from the Public Square, but likely won’t expand north due to Jacksonville State University’s presence there.
While economic growth on the Public Square is important, he said, he didn’t want to forget cultivating growth in other areas.
Councilwoman Sherry Laster asked how many stakeholders would be involved, and another Alabama Communities of Excellence representative told her at least 25. Green said he looked forward to working with those stakeholders.
“I know the power of pulling together,” he said. “We might not have all the answers, but collectively, there’s wisdom.”
Fire department turnover
Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Kadle told the council during another work session afterward that the fire department is struggling with keeping employees.
According to Kadle, the city pays about $60,000 for each new firefighter/paramedic’s training, and some end up moving to new jobs quickly.
He said the department may hire six new employees, which would cost the city around $360,000.
Additionally, he said, the Calhoun County 911 Board of Commissioners plans to vote on ambulance service for at least part of the county’s unincorporated areas and possibly some cities, and Jacksonville has until May 31 to let the board know if the city intends to get involved.
James Flats subdivision
During the meeting, the council also approved the $17,500 performance bond of Rick James for the James Flats subdivision. City manager Mark Stephens said development on the subdivision had been abandoned about a decade ago, resumed about five years ago and the performance bonds involved had changed hands numerous times. He suggested that this be the last time a performance bond be approved.
“It just keeps on and on and on,” he said.
Other business
In other business, the council:
— Approved payments for a new fire truck with a 100-foot ladder it recently purchased.
— Held a first reading of an ordinance that would grant Pierce Properties of Alabama an easement across part of the Jacksonville Community Center’s property.
— Renewed the lease of Heirloom Taco.
— Accepted audits for the city’s general fund and the Water Works, Gas and Sewer Board.
— Designated Green as the voting delegate for the Alabama League of Municipalities meeting in May.