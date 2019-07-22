JACKSONVILLE -- The Jacksonville City Council on Monday approved two sewer improvement projects together expected to cost more than a half-million dollars.
A stretch of sewer along Pelham Road near Fifth Street will be renovated, as will sewer lines along Vann Street.
The Pelham project, which is set to cost around $132,750, will see improvements to about 800 feet of sewer just north of Fifth Street across from Jacksonville State University’s new recreation center. The Vann Street repairs will cost $424,950.
The projects, both of which the council awarded to Jasper-based Tren-Tay Inc. in unanimous votes at Monday night’s meeting, were not given a specific timeline for completion.
During the work session prior to the meeting, the council discussed a pond located at the city’s public safety complex, which is not holding enough water, according to Mark Stephens, the city’s director of planning and development.
“We’re about two and a half years in, and it still doesn’t hold water,” said Stephens.
The council discussed options such as pumping water from a hydrant or drilling a well to help top off the pond.
Also during the work session, Stephens and the council finished a review of a final draft of proposed new zoning ordinances for the city. After the last few changes are made and presented to the council at a future meeting, the ordinance will be brought for public hearing before it can be adopted.
Monday night’s meeting was the first for new Councilman Terry Wilson, who was tabbed to take over the position left vacant by Jimmy Harrell, who resigned in June to move to Athens.
“I appreciate the opportunity and the challenge,” Wilson said of beginning his tenure on the council.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the purchase of new equipment for police vehicles at a cost of $4,953.10 from Birmingham-based AllComm Wireless.
- Adjourned into a private executive session to discuss “a certain matter not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.” No further indication was made as to the subject of the discussion.