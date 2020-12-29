Jacksonville City Hall, other offices closed for safety reasons

Jacksonville City Hall and several other city buildings are closed to the public until further notice, city officials announced Monday.
For safety reasons, the city has also closed the community center, library and senior center, although the senior center will continue to deliver meals.
City employees can still be reached by phone or email. Anyone who doesn’t know which number to call can reach an operator at (256) 435-7611.
An attempt Monday morning to reach Mayor Johnny Smith for additional comment was not immediately successful.
At City Hall, copies of the city’s records request forms, garbage calendar and department contact list are available on a table in the foyer.