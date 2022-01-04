Jacksonville City Council, school board plan scholarships

Jacksonville City Council members are working with the city’s Board of Education to offer scholarships to five Jacksonville 12th-graders in the coming year.
Councilwoman Sherry Laster, school board member Marita Watson and City Manager Bert Grant are working to build five $1000 scholarships — four categories with two scholarships to be awarded in the same category (which category will get the two has not been decided).
Laster said the categories up for grabs will be a technical training scholarship, a first responder scholarship, a first generation scholarship, and a leadership scholarship.
Laster said the City Council was finalizing the details with the city’s attorney and ironing out the logistics. Figuring out such details as if they want to offer it to only Jacksonville High School students or open it up to students who live in Jacksonville but attend private schools, and whether they want to confine the qualifications to the city limits or take in the police jurisdiction, are just a couple of the issues to be settled.
“We are going to be meeting again to firm up requirements and eligibility standards within the next few weeks so the criteria can be finalized and made available,” Watson said.
Laster said they hope to finalize within the first month of the year, noting the sense of urgency to make the public and school counselors aware that the scholarship is available before the end of the school year.
“I speak on behalf of the school board,” Watson said. “We are all very excited for this opportunity. Not just for our students but for our community.”
Watson said she thought it was great that Jacksonville City Council and city leaders are able to provide this “for our children and for our future.”
Watson said there was some discussion amongst those involved about the format the application would be in — as they wanted to provide a paper copy for those who may not be the most tech savvy, but that they also hoped to provide a quick and easy online option.
Watson said applicants would have to provide a brief video interview as part of all of the application processes — a 2 to 3-minute video of why they think they should be chosen. She said how those videos will be submitted is another item that needs to be addressed, as well as a scoring guide for entries, and a committee for viewing applications.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to this process,” Watson said.
Laster said she thought it was a wonderful way for the council to show gratitude toward the school board and show that the two bodies can function as a team.
“We are together in this for the best of all of our students in our area,” Laster said.