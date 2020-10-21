Jacksonville Christmas parade cancelled due to COVID

Jacksonville officials have decided to cancel a longstanding city tradition, the Jacksonville Christmas parade, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Johnny Smith said Wednesday it was a difficult decision to make, and the city had tried to find ways to make it safe to attend, but couldn’t.
“I hate to do it,” he said. “It’s a big event.”
Smith said COVID-19 numbers are rising and he doesn’t know what they’ll look like around the holiday season. Because of the crowds the parade typically draws, he said, it wouldn’t be possible for anyone to practice social distancing.
“They have so many teams from schools on trailers together,” he said. “Then you’ve got all those crowds in the Square.”
If anything, Smith said, the 2021 Christmas parade will be especially big.
Smith said the city’s parks and recreation department is providing socially distanced events, including a drive-in movie and a walking tour for Halloween, but no plans had been made Wednesday for holiday events.
