Jacksonville charges three in April gambling raids

Authorities arrested three men earlier this week after they were allegedly involved in gambling operations last month.
Jacksonville police charged Michael David Pitts, 57, of Jacksonville; Adrian Keith Geeting, 40, of Anniston and Jeffery Paul Borrelli, 56, of Oxford each with possession of gambling machines, promoting gambling, and keeping gambling items behind doors with warning devices.
According to a news release from Jacksonville police, authorities searched two buildings on April 9, one in the 100 block of Pelham Road and one in the 1000 block of Pelham Road South, where they seized 15 gambling machines and several thousand dollars in cash.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said the searches began early that morning with the help of Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies. One building appeared to be vacant, he said, while the other was made to appear like a legitimate business.
Throughout the investigation, he said, police determined Pitts, Geeting and Borrelli were operating the machines out of those locations.
That day, authorities served search warrants on nine different locations throughout the county, seizing gambling machines, drugs and guns.
Pitts’ bond was set at $11,000, while Geeting’s and Borrelli’s bonds were set at $15,000. On Friday, they were not listed as inmates in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
The three men are scheduled to appear in court on June 17. The case is still under investigation, Wood said.