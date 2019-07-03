JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville residents celebrated American independence in all the traditional ways at the city’s annual Jax Fest Wednesday night, with food, fireworks, family fun — and professional wrestling.
The hundreds of people who filled Jacksonville High School’s football field were greeted with various foods, vendors, activities and games, in addition to entertainment-style matches from Anniston-based New Level Pro Wrestling.
“It’s always good to see some fireworks, and the community seems like they’re really interested in us too,” said Junior Wiggins, a JSU student who performed as his “ring persona” Kaylon Jay. “When we got the opportunity to set up the show and do something like this, I was just blown away by it. We’re excited to be here.”
In addition to wrestling, entertainment included musical acts from two local bands.
Caldonia, a group comprised of several local musicians, and Soul Survivor, a Guntersville-based band that includes Jacksonville native Mike Marbut, provided some rhythm for the red, white and blues.
“We want to thank Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation Department and Mayor Johnny Smith for having us out tonight,” said Caldonia’s Keyton Fike.
A ceremony was also held to honor fallen soldiers.
Peter Leavitt, a Jacksonville construction worker better known by the moniker of “Peter the Patriot,” was on hand in his full Revolutionary War-era Minuteman garb.
Leavitt, who dresses up for patriotic holidays and speaking engagements in the area, said he was at Jax Fest to remind people of the ideals behind the founding of the United States.
“I want to remind the people of our founding at its birth with the Declaration of Independence,” Leavitt said. “I’m dressed up to remind the people of those men that took a stand to fight for their rights and make a new nation where the people can be properly represented.”
After patrolling the field and handing out miniature American flags to children, Leavitt read an excerpt from an 1810 newspaper about Independence Day to attendees.
Leavitt said he was glad to be on hand for an event that celebrates not only his country, but also his city.
“I enjoy doing this for local areas,” Leavitt said. “I’ll run into people that I ran into at Johnson’s or Walmart or somewhere and that might spark a conversation. I enjoy doing the local events.”