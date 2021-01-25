Jacksonville buys new equipment for fire department

Jacksonville city officials made several decisions Monday evening concerning the purchase of new equipment for the fire department.
The Jacksonville City Council voted during a city council meeting to approve a USDA loan resolution for a new fire truck and equipment.
Council member Tony Taylor said he had seen the new equipment and was impressed.
“It’s good looking equipment,” he said.
The council also awarded a $15,222 bid to Mechanical Emergency Services to buy the equipment.
Council members voted that they would meet at the city’s Public Safety Complex starting with the next scheduled meeting, although the meetings will be closed to the public.
The council also scheduled a public hearing for March on a proposed resolution that would amend a city ordinance on fences or walls for homes on corner lots, although some council members questioned whether the public would be able to gather at a city council by then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council closed the meeting by going into an executive session with the city attorney to discuss possible litigation and property.