Jacksonville BOE hears from architects about Kitty Stone expansion plans

JACKSONVILLE — School board members are discussing with an architectural firm plans to expand Kitty Stone Elementary School.
Superintendent Mike Newell said Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., a Hoover-based firm that gave a presentation to the school board Wednesday evening, was the second of three firms members plan to interview before making a decision in January.
According to Newell, Kitty Stone has become overcrowded and has resorted to using portable classrooms.
“We continue to see growth at Kitty Stone,” he said. “That’s a good problem to have.”
Kitty Stone was built four years ago, Newell said, and was designed by McKee and Associates. He said McKee and Associates was not one of the firms the board considered hiring and the three that board members are considering came recommended by other superintendents around the state.
Shawn Calma, the vice president of Lathan Architects, said the board could choose from two locations where the expansion could be built: one facing George Douthit Drive and one near the playground and portable classrooms.
He said the location facing George Douthit Drive would include a basement area and be a “centralized location” for sixth-graders.
If Lathan Associates is hired, Calma said, the company would need about three or four months to design the expansion and 10 months to a year to build it.
“You’re looking at a year and a half before you’re able to occupy the building,” Calma said.
According to Calma, about 70 percent of the firm’s clients were repeat clients, including school systems in Oxford, Vestavia Hills and Shelby County.
Newell said after the meeting he wanted board members to assess not only the firm’s proposed floor plans for the expansion, but also its relationships with other school systems and its availability.
After the meeting, he said Lathan Associates’ presentation was strong, and he’d heard good things about the firm from school officials at other systems in Calhoun County.
“Obviously, they did some outstanding work for Oxford City Schools,” Newell said.