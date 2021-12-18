Jacksonville artist finds glass crafting 'almost hypnotic'

Retired cosmetologist Pam Ross had a hidden talent.
For years, the Arizona native raised her three daughters while working at a hair salon. Some of her customers invited her, from time to time, to take their art classes.
One day, she tried her hand at fused glass and was hooked.
“Just the beauty of it,” Ross said. “It was a different kind of medium. You can see through it, and it has different complexities.”
Ross loved that glass art is three dimensional and allowed her to explore the joys of creating. She noticed that glass took on a different look based on the way the sun was shining through it or when other light illuminated her pieces.
That was 15 years ago, and little did she know that she would eventually live in Calhoun County, where her mother had grown up in Anniston, and where she could share her art in the world of handcrafts. Years before she moved, her parents retired and bought a house in Jacksonville, where they lived until they died.
By then, one of her four children knew that her grandparents’ home in Jacksonville was empty and suggested that she, along with her newborn, her mother and brother move there. Ross, by then a widow with a son who still lived at home, liked the idea.
The family, minus two grown daughters who lived elsewhere, returned to live near extended family members who had never moved away.
“We were living in Tucson, Ariz.,” said Ross. “It is near Phoenix and has become a real rat race. We were all getting burned out and used up.”
Three years ago, the family settled in two separate houses in Jacksonville. Ross, who had brought her glass art supplies with her from Tucson, resumed creating objects. Currently, she sells them at area festivals and pop-up shops. Also, she sells her art at Just Handmade on the Square in Jacksonville.
One day as she sold her art at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden, she noticed an artisan near her was selling succulent plants, which are houseplants that require only a scant amount of care. Currently, the plants are growing in popularity, and that gave Ross an idea. She would try her hand at making glass succulents.
She bought several sheets of colored art glass and learned to cut it into leaf shapes. She learned to seal the edges with copper foil strips — not an easy task — and taught herself how to arrange the leaves to look like colorful, shiny succulent plants. Her idea was spot on. Customers love the pieces, especially children.
“Kids will come up to the table,” Ross said, “and they will bring their parents. Then they want to buy a glass cross for their teacher or a glass pendant. The adults seem to gravitate to the glass succulents, and my succulents don’t die.”
Ross makes all kinds of pieces for her shows: jewelry, coasters, figurines and more. She has toyed with the idea of creating large pieces of glass art, but for now, she is content to make pieces that sell easily and please her customers.
“Her artwork is kind of her life,” said Jordan Luftutter, Ross’s daughter who lives in Jacksonville. “Ever since i remember, she has had a place for her art, an escape. Now that she is retired, she can pursue it more often and make it her fun hobby.”
Luftutter said the succulents are popular. Her mother has made them for her children’s teachers and for others. She has one on a bookshelf, and enjoys the nightlights and suncathcers her mother has made the children.
For those who might want to try glass art, it is expensive, she said. For instance, each 12-inch square of red glass, which often has gold chloride in it, costs about $50, and an artist must buy many different colors. Arranging the pieces requires learning to use a solder gun, and that process involves high temperatures.
Nonetheless, she spends much mental energy creating her pieces, and the time passes quickly as she works.
“It is,” she said, “almost hypnotic.”