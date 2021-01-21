Ivey extends statewide mask order to March 5

The Alabama state health order requiring people to wear face coverings in public has been extended to March 5, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
“It’s not very complicated: Wear a mask, wash your hands,” Ivey said in a press conference at the Alabama State Capitol, which was broadcast on Facebook Live.
For months, the state has been under a public health order requiring people to wear masks in public — an order that even Ivey has acknowledged is operating mostly on the honor system. From the beginning of the pandemic, police have been reluctant to cite people for violations of mask restrictions.
The current mask order was set to expire Friday, just as the state comes off a peak of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
There were about 2,500 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health — far above the number hospitalized during the summer COVID surge, but down from earlier this month, when hospitalizations surged past 3,000 cases.
Statewide, the pandemic is responsible for 6,379 deaths, with 205 of those in Calhoun County.
The newly extended public health order changes nothing about the state’s current pandemic restrictions. People are “encouraged” to stay home, but businesses remain open, subject to social distancing guidelines.
Ivey on Thursday also announced that she would extend special provisions for recruiting and training poll workers in city and state elections, which were put in place for the 2020 election cycle.
There are no municipal elections in Calhoun County this year.
This story will be updated.