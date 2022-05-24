Ivey advances to November general election without runoff

Gov. Kay Ivey claimed a Republican primary victory over Lindy Blanchard and Tim James and six other challengers on Tuesday, avoiding a June 21 runoff.
The incumbent will face either Democrat Yolanda Flowers or Malika Sanders-Fortier in the November general election. Flowers and Sanders-Fortier each finished with 33 percent in the race, advancing to the runoff.
Ivey advanced with 54.8 percent of the vote. Blanchard, who spent more than $8 million of her own money in the race, had 19.3 percent and James 15.99 percent.
Ivey’s victory was subdued in wake of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Texas, which killed 19.
“We are all thinking about those in Uvalde, Texas,” Ivey said in a Tweet. “I am heartbroken for the innocent lives lost and the loved ones who are grieving. May God be with all those affected by this horrific tragedy.”
Ivey, the oldest governor at age 77, declared victory around 10:30 p.m.
“Y’all we did it,” she told supporters in Montgomery.