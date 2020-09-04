Is Halloween cancelled? COVID-19 causes locals to rethink Oct. 31 plans

Halloween is a scary time for many, but Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic may be a lot scarier.
Locals said they may have to stay in this year, but a global pandemic won’t stop them from having a “spooktacular” Halloween.
“I wasn’t going to let Halloween get tarnished,” said Heather Hester of Wellborn. “By heck or high water, we’re doing something.”
Wellborn said Thursday she was gathering prizes for a party she planned to host for her kids on the big night. The guest list was sparse, however. She said only her nieces and nephews and a few close family friends were invited.
“I’m going to turn the backyard into a big old party and let them go,” she said.
If there are trick-or-treaters in her neighborhood, she said, she plans to leave goodie bags outside her front door. It would probably be much safer than having numerous kids put their hands in the same candy bowl, she said.
Brittany Swancey of Oxford said she also planned to keep the festivities at home.
Swancey said she planned to make Halloween into a movie night, and her kids could decorate pumpkins, eat candy and popcorn and maybe roast marshmallows in a fire pit outside.
In some ways, she said, the at-home celebration was a relief.
“I don’t have to deal with kids who are tired, worn out, cranky and have had too much sugar,” she said.
Dan Hopkins, the owner of the Haunted Chicken House near Heflin, said the attraction would open Sept. 25, as it has for the past 18 years. Hopkins, the chief of the Hollis Volunteer Fire Department, said the haunted house serves as a fundraiser for the department.
“I’m sure we will not have as many people as normal, but we’ll put on a good show,” he said.
Hopkins is making several changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as requiring masks and setting up hand sanitizing stations.
“We’re doing the best we can,” he said. “We hope that it will be sufficient.”
During a normal season, he said, there would be nine lines in the waiting room. That number will be reduced to three.
“It’s just going to be a longer wait in line,” he said.
Cody Blair of Eastaboga said her family hasn’t let COVID-19 stop their everyday lives, and it won’t stop Halloween, either. She said she planned to celebrate the same way she did every year: Decorate her house and go trick-or-treating with her kids.
“We haven’t really let COVID stop us much,” she said.
This year, Blair said, she planned to go all out on decorating, incorporating lights, tombstones and inflatables into her home’s Halloween display.
Blair said her family planned to dress as the Partridge Family from the 1970s television show. She said she was excited for her neighbors to meet her 7-month-old son.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany DeBoer suggested those who celebrate find creative ways to incorporate masks into their costumes and participate in outdoor activities, like carving pumpkins or visiting a pumpkin patch.
She said wrapping candy in individual bags could help limit contact between trick-or-treaters.
EMA director Michael Barton said Monday there has typically been a spike in COVID-19 cases after every holiday.
Because work and school settings typically have more structure, Barton said, the spread of COVID-19 has mostly occurred in social settings, such as holiday parties.
“That’s when we make ourselves more vulnerable,” he said.
Barton said it was too early to tell what the numbers and guidelines would look like on Halloween, but urged people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and follow all guidelines when the day comes.
According to Hester, Halloween is her kids’ second favorite holiday. She said she didn’t think it had dawned on her kids that Halloween will be different this year.
She said she’d already “hyped up” the party plans, and her kids understood why they now took certain precautions, such as wearing masks and staying home more often. She figured they’d still enjoy it.
Swancey said her kids have lost so much this year, such as cookouts and outside activities, that she wanted them to have some normalcy.
“I don’t think they’re going to miss out with all we’ve got planned,” she said.