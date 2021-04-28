Iron Mountain Road extension to open May 8

Anniston city officials plan to open a new and long-awaited stretch of Iron Mountain Road on May 8, public works director David Arnett announced Wednesday morning.
“We are ready to go,” Arnett said.
The road extension will connect Alabama 21, north of Anniston, to roads on the former Army base now known as McClellan, giving some drivers a quicker path to U.S. 431 as it cuts through the base to Oxford.
City officials say it will also open up land on the former base to more development.
“It’s an economic development spur to industrial and commercial property,” Arnett said.
The $4.6 million, 2.2-mile road has been in the works for years, beset by unforeseen obstacles. Land clearing for a road began in 2012, but progress stalled when officials of the McClellan Development Authority learned that the proposed path would have cut through historic training trenches dug on the base during World War I. Engineers redrew the route to avoid the site.
After work resumed in 2018, wet weather and drainage problems slowed down construction, leading officials to push back the opening date. Arnett said May 8 will be that date, barring unforeseen events.
When officials opened McClellan Veterans Memorial Parkway, the $164 million stretch of U.S. 431 that crosses the former base, the opening came with little fanfare. Contractors quietly opened an entrance at one end of the parkway in late December, and drivers quickly realized that there was a new detour to shave a few minutes off their Christmas shopping trips to Oxford.
The Iron Mountain opening will likely be even more low-key, though Arnett said there’s a plan for a ribbon-cutting event May 8.
As viewed from Alabama 21, the road has for months looked nearly complete, a black ribbon of pavement that curves into the woods, completely devoid of traffic stripes. Arnett said there’s a backlog of demand for road-striping machines, which means the road won’t get permanent markings (known as thermoplastic stripes) until later.
He said there will be temporary stripes painted on the road by the time of the May 8 opening.