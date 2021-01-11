Iron City man indicted on murder charge

A grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently after he allegedly shot and killed a man last summer.
The grand jury indicted Jeffrey David Raney, 28, during its December session with one count of murder.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies initially charged Raney with murder in June. They said then 61-year-old Jerry Brown and Raney’s mother, Susan Raney, had gotten into an argument on June 14 at his home on near Jamback Road in DeArmanville that turned physical.
Deputies said Raney shot and killed Brown shortly before 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said Susan Raney initially told investigators she had shot Brown, but they later determined her son was responsible.
Raney was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. A judge in July lowered his bond to $20,000, and he bonded out that month.
Raney’s defense attorney, Sheila Field, said Monday afternoon she hadn’t been notified of his indictment.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Raney could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.