Inmate reports sexual assaults in Calhoun County jail

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were investigating Monday after a jail inmate reported being sexually assaulted last weekend.
A 24-year-old male inmate reported to deputies around 3:45 a.m. Sunday that he’d been sexually assaulted. According to his report, the incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Chief Deputy Lynde Meeder said the victim told deputies another inmate sexually assaulted him numerous times in a cell between Saturday and Sunday mornings.
According to Meeder, the victim has since been removed from that section of the jail. Meeder declined to give additional details.
As of Monday afternoon, Meeder said, deputies had made no arrests.
If the suspect is arrested, they could be charged with first-degree sodomy. Under Alabama law, first-degree sodomy is a Class A felony, which can result in up to life in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.