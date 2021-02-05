Inmate indicted on sodomy charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently after he allegedly sexually abused a victim last year.
The grand jury indicted the 42-year-old man during its January session with one count of first-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, he sodomized the victim “by forcible compulsion” on Feb. 2, 2020. Jail records show the man had been booked into the Calhoun County Jail since October 2019
The man remained in jail Friday with bond set at $30,000 set for the sodomy charge. His arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
An attempt Friday to reach his attorney, Mike LaPlante, for additional comment.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.