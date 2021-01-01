Inmate dies in Calhoun County jail

An inmate at the Calhoun County Jail died Friday morning as deputies tried to transport him to the hospital for a medical condition, Sheriff Matthew Wade said Friday.
“I hate it for him and I hate it for his family,” he said.
Randall Lockridge, 50, of Piedmont was in the 33rd day of a 35-day jail stay for a probation violation, living in a dormitory-style cell block with other inmates. Wade said that at 3:44 a.m. Friday, corrections officers noticed Lockridge’s fellow inmates banging on the door, seeking medical help for Lockridge.
“He wasn’t feeling well,” Wade said. “He vomited and he was short of breath.”
A nurse examined Lockridge, Wade said, and concluded he needed to be taken to the hospital. As a patrol deputy and a correction officer took him to a waiting car, Wade said, Lockridge collapsed in the sally port, the jail’s entryway for vehicles. Wade said the corrections officer did CPR on Lockridge while the patrol deputy went to get an automated external defibrillator, or AED, Wade said. Officers used the AED on Lockridge but he died in the sally port, Wade said.
The sheriff said Lockridge had recently had open heart surgery, something the inmate told officers Friday morning, though he didn’t note it on any paperwork when he entered the jail.
“He hadn’t made any medical requests,” Wade said.
Lockridge was in jail on what’s commonly known as a “dunk,” a long local jail stay as punishment for a probation violation. Wade said he’d violated his parole in a sentence for possessing a controlled substance.
Wade said there will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death. He said the symptoms Lockridge reported weren’t inconsistent with a heart problem, and he said there’s no indication the death was related to COVID-19.
“We’ve had way more officers have it than we’ve had inmates,” he said.