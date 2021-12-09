In a cool shed, a warm friendship raises money for Relay

A life of service to others is still on the minds of 84-year-old Peggy Kirby and her friends, Joann Kirby (no relation) and Wanda Pettus.
On a recent sunny but cool afternoon, Peggy sits in her barely heated craft shed behind her Oxford home. Her two friends were expected to arrive at any moment. The three were meeting to paint ceramics they would sell at a Christmas festival scheduled for Saturday at “The Barn at Hall Farms” in White Plains.
Several times each year, these three sell their goods at various events. After each, they donate their profits to the Relay for Life of Calhoun County program, which has canceled its annual fundraiser for the past two years due to precautions taken for the COVID-19 virus.
“These women are awesome,” said Sherrie Carter, chairwoman of the local program. “They are amazing and passionate about their mission for Relay for Life and other cancer resources.”
She said that addition to donating funds, the three women have sold hundreds of luminaries for Relay for Life events throughout the years. Carter is hoping the program will begin scheduling an event in the spring of 2022.
In Peggy’s shed, she organizes her workspace, which is surrounded by hundreds of small bottles of paints and other supplies. After Wanda and JoAnn arrive, they all talk about their love for crafts, baking and loved ones they have lost to cancer.
The women’s efforts are only the latest way they serve others. Peggy worked as a nurse for 50 years. JoAnn, a Jacksonville resident, owned a ceramic shop for years on the Square.
Wanda works as a nurse for Alabama schools.
Just before they begin working, Peggy speaks up.
“It’s too cold in here,” she says.
JoAnn stands and begins moving the shed’s furnishings around to find a socket for an electric heater.
After much bending and stooping, the socket is found, the heater comes on and the room begins to warm. The three settle down to work on their project and to share their warm bonds of friendship, memories and service to others.
To sample the friends’ treats or to purchase hand-painted ceramics, attend the Christmas festival at The Barn at Hall Farms, which features photos with Santa from 6-9 Friday night. The Christmas festival is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The address is 1487 Red Road 55, Anniston.