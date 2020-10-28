Hurricane Zeta: Community safe rooms open at 7 p.m. due to risk of high winds

Community safe rooms throughout Calhoun County will open at 7 p.m. tonight in preparation for Hurricane Zeta, the county Emergency Management Agency announced this afternoon, with local schools delayed two hours tomorrow.
Zeta could bring sustained winds up to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph to the Calhoun County area around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service station in Calera, and should be out of the state by about 6 a.m.
“It’s a very quick-moving system,” said Holly Allen, a meteorologist at the station.
High-speed winds could bring down trees and power lines, leading to power outages or structure damage overnight. Rain from last weekend plus another 2 to 3 inches expected overnight will make the soil soft around root systems, making it easier for wind gusts to push over trees and knock out power, EMA spokeswoman Tiffany DeBoer said in a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday morning.
Anniston, Piedmont, Oxford and Jacksonville city schools, Calhoun County Schools, the Donoho School, Faith Christian School, Jacksonville Christian Academy and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School will all delay the start of school by two hours Thursday, according to an EMA release sent Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Barton, director of the EMA, said in the Facebook Live broadcast that those who live in shelters or manufactured homes should head to community safe rooms early.
“It’s very important to go before it’s absolutely necessary, so you’re not traveling on the road during severe conditions,” Barton said.
“Be prepared for if the power goes out, and if you’re in a mobile home, you may not want to stay in the home tonight if you’re surrounded by a lot of trees.” DeBoer warned.
Barton said the Centers for Disease Control recommends seeking shelter over any concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, because severe weather is a more imminent threat. He said precautions like face masks are still encouraged in community safe rooms.
The threat of tornadoes remains south of Interstate 20, Allen said; current weather service maps show the “marginal” risk area for tornadoes reaching up to the southern border of Talladega County.
Some flooding may occur because of the sudden quick and heavy rainfall tomorrow morning. DeBoer said to drive safely and avoid flooded streets.
“Even a couple inches of water can cause your car to go off the road,” DeBoer said. “Make sure to turn around, don’t drown.”
Creeks may rise as well, Allen said, and water may pool on city streets where flooding is common.
“The wind is going to be the main issue,” Allen said. “Loose furniture and Halloween decorations outside could be blown around very easily, so I would suggest bringing those inside.”
After 6 a.m. Thursday it should still be windy but not as severe, Allen said, so decorations can likely be put back Thursday evening. The weekend should offer sunny weather with highs in the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday, she said.
Visit calhounema.org for more information about community safe rooms or to sign up for weather alerts. To sign up for weather alerts via text message, text the word “calhounema” to 888-777.