Hurricane Sally knocked out power overnight to nearly 1,000 in Calhoun County

About 75 Alabama Power customers in Calhoun County remained without power just after noon Thursday, after winds from Hurricane Sally’s slide across Alabama caused nearly 1,000 outages overnight.
A tree that fell near Summerall Gate Road at McClellan knocked out power to Anniston Middle School and several homes in the area Thursday morning. Jacki Lowry, an Alabama Power spokeswoman, said work crews had rerouted power to the school and many of the affected customers by about 10:15 a.m. The tree was cut into logs and set by the roadway shortly after.
There were 990 total outages in Calhoun County overnight, Lowry wrote in a text message, spread out over the county.
“Crews are out now making repairs to get everyone’s power back,” Lowry said by phone at about 12:30 p.m.
Myles Chamblee, an officer with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said someone reported that a road in Ohatchee had water over the roadway the night before, but no other incidents or damage had been reported.