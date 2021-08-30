Hurricane Ida may bring localized flooding, chance of tornadoes

Hurricane Ida could lead to localized flooding and the chance of isolated tornadoes in northeast Alabama Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
According to Gary Goggins, a meteorologist for the weather service’s station in Calera, outside Birmingham, there had already been one tornado sighting in southern Alabama Monday morning.
“When they make landfall, tropical systems always have a lot of shear; often, it’s enough to produce spins for a tornado,” Goggins said. “We expect that to transition northeast as Ida continues to move northward.”
As of Monday afternoon, dark clouds had settled over Calhoun County, threatening to dump rain on the area.
Monday afternoon, the weather service showed Anniston at a “slight” risk of tornadoes, the second-lowest risk ranking in a five-category scale.
Goggins said tornadic activity is possible through Tuesday afternoon, and advised residents to keep multiple sources for weather updates available, especially ones that could wake someone up overnight, like a smartphone.
He also said to be careful about flooding on roadways, which may occur sporadically.
“Make sure not to drive through it,” Goggins said. “Turn around, don’t drown.”