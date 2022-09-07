 Skip to main content
Hurricane Earl forecast to become 1st major storm of the season

Hurricane Earl is moving slowly but is expected to keep strengthening throughout the week and possibly become this year’s first major hurricane. Forecast models call for Earl to curve away from the U.S., into the northeast Atlantic.

In its 8 a.m. update on Wednesday, the NHC said maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Earl have increased to about 85 miles per hour and it is expected to become a major hurricane, with winds stronger than 120 mph, by the end of this week — a major storm is classified as a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds stronger than 110 mph. Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night.