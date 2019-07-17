To more safely cook a fish contaminated with PCBs, cut off the head.
Then take out the guts.
Then remove as much fat as you can, preferably by boiling.
Finally — if you live in Calhoun County — throw the whole mess away.
“We don’t advise anyone to eat fish they’ve caught in Choccolocco Creek,” said John Guarisco, a toxicologist for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “You can catch and release, but please don’t cook.”
Guarisco and other public health officials on Wednesday released their 2019 Fish Consumption Advisory, an annual list of creeks and rivers where health officials have warned anglers not to eat fish due to toxic contamination in the water — and a guide to cooking fish that are, well, a little toxic.
For people who fish in Calhoun County, this year’s advisory offers no changes. Choccolocco Creek, which runs near the chemical plant where Monsanto once produced polychlorinated biphenyls, is off-limits for anyone who wants to eat the fish they catch.
The advisory also includes — and not for the first time — a one-page advisory on how to prepare fish for eating in a way that reduces PCBs.
“Don’t panfry or deep fry,” the advisory says. “Broil, bake, poach, or boil your fish so the fatty juices drip away. Don’t eat or use any of the cooking liquids.”
PCBs are chemicals once widely used in transformers and other electrical equipment. They were banned in the 1970s after research linked them to cancer and other health issues. Monsanto’s Anniston plant was among the nation’s top sources of PCBs; after the plant’s closure, the yards of hundreds of homes had to be dug up to eliminate contaminated soil.
State officials first began warning against eating Choccolocco fish 25 years ago.
Asked why the state released guidelines for cooking PCB-contaminated fish, Guarisco was quick to point out that there’s no safe way to cook a fish from Choccolocco Creek. He said the department began including safe-cooking guidelines years ago, from anglers in other communities, where fish are less contaminated and people are able, safely, to occasionally eat what they catch.
Weiss Lake, well upstream of the Anniston area on the Coosa, is among those areas. The state advisory warns that channel catfish, largemouth and striped bass caught on the lake should be eaten no more than once per month because of PCBs.
The lake contains PCBs from a General Electric transformer plant that once operated in Rome, Ga., Guarisco said. Contamination there is far lower than contamination in Choccolocco, he said.
PCBs tend to bio-accumulate, Guarisco said. That means they collect in the tissues of fish — with potentially higher concentrations in fish that eat other fish. The goal of the department cooking guidelines, he said, is to get rid of the fat in which PCBs accumulate.
Boiling fish is among the department’s top suggestions to get rid of the fat. It’s unclear whether most local cooks know what to do with a boiled fish.
“I guess you could put it in a soup or a fish stew,” said Marshale Burton, an agent for the state agricultural extension service in Calhoun County.
Burton noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rule-of-thumb for food safety is “when in doubt, throw it out.” She said she expected most local residents would follow that rule when they had questions about possible PCBs in fish.
“By the time they reach the point of calling us, they’re already down that path,” she said.
The Wednesday fish-consumption advisory did tighten restrictions on fish caught downstream of Choccolocco. Striped bass caught between Riverside and Logan Martin Dam on the Coosa shouldn’t be eaten at all, according to the advisory; last year, one fish per month was permitted. On Lay Lake, there’s a limit of one striped bass per month; last year the limit was two.
Guarisco said the change doesn’t necessarily represent PCB flowing further downstream. He said a “heavy load” of PCBs was found in some striped bass tested in those areas.
“Stripes are topwater predators so they eat a lot of fish,” he said. “They also travel pretty far.”