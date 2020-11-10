Hopefuls lining up for appointment to county commission seat

Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges isn’t expecting to leave office for nearly a year, but hopefuls are already jockeying for an appointment to the commission seat he holds.
“I’ve already made the determination that I’m going to run,” said former county Administrator Ken Joiner. “And since that position will become vacant before the election, I’ll probably try to get the appointment.”
Hodges represents Commission District 2, which covers parts of Anniston and Oxford as well as much of the county’s sparsely populated east side. A Republican, Hodges ran unopposed for the county revenue commissioner position now held by Democrat Karen Roper.
Because the term for revenue commissioner doesn’t end until the end of the fiscal year, Hodges can keep his county commission seat until sworn in to his new job in October 2021.
The governor can appoint replacements to departed commissioners, as Gov. Kay Ivey did earlier this year after Eli Henderson died of COVID-19. Ivey appointed Carolyn Henderson to fill out her late husband’s term. The governor typically picks appointees after consultation with local officials.
Joiner, who retired as county administrator in 2017, already knows the turf: Commissioners in 2010 named the administration building after him. In a Monday telephone interview, he said he hopes his 45 years working for the county “is evidence that I know how it’s supposed to be done.”
Asked what he sees as the biggest issues facing the county, Joiner said the condition of the jail remains the top challenge. Overcrowding at the jail was a persistent problem before the pandemic, and Joiner said the commission needs a smart approach to finance as it considers construction options.
“The commission right now needs to have the collective goal of getting what they need with the right price tag,” he said.
A possible second hopeful is Danny Shears, who lost to Hodges in a narrow runoff vote for the commission seat in 2018. He said he’s definitely interested in an appointment to the commission.
“I’m hoping I’m considered, after spending time and money and sweat and only coming up short 49 votes,” he said.
Shears said he’d like the commission to be more responsive to voters in the truly rural parts of the county.
“There could be a lot more representation of country folks,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of rural Calhoun County that’s represented in District 2.”
A possible third hopeful is Anniston city finance officer Julie Borrelli, who lives in White Plains.
“A big part of what that seat represents is my community,” she said. “I have kids in all three White Plains schools. I want what’s best for them.”
Borrelli said she is only considering a shot at the commission seat, and has her eye on other positions that could come open in 2022. She has already sought an Alabama Ethics Commission opinion on whether she could hold elected office while working on Anniston’s city staff.