Hoover City Schools superintendent next Gadsden State president

The Alabama Community College System board of trustees on Wednesday approved Kathy Murphy as the next president of Gadsden State Community College.
Murphy is currently the superintendent of Hoover City Schools. She’ll begin her new role on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Dr. Murphy is a visionary educator with a proven record of focusing on all aspects of the student experience, which is the leadership we aim for at every community college in our state,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker said in a written statement. “I am confident that Dr. Murphy’s determination to work alongside the faculty, staff and community at Gadsden State will reap great benefits for the college as they continue to provide the education and skills training needed for Alabama’s workforce.”
Gadsden State includes five campuses and education centers serving Calhoun, Cherokee, Celburne, Etowah and St. Clair counties.
Murphy has been at Hoover City Schools since 2015, prior to that she was superintendent at Monroe County Schools. In 2018, she was one of three finalists interviewed to be the state superintendent of education.
“The opportunity to serve Alabamians in Anniston, Centre, and Gadsden in this capacity is a privilege I am honored to pursue,” Murphy said. “I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and students to ensure that we are best serving generations of college- and career-bound students who choose Gadsden State as part of their path.”
Murphy has advanced degrees in education from Auburn University and Auburn University Montgomery.