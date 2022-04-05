Honda, GM announce agreement to make 'affordable' electric vehicles together

Honda and General Motors plan to cooperate on development of a line of affordable electric vehicles, starting in 2027.
In a joint statement today, the carmakers said the collaboration will allow global production of "millions" of electric vehicles.
The vehicles will be powered by GM's Ultium battery technology, the statement said.
"By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in the statement.
Honda President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the companies "will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles.”
Honda employs more than 4,500 at its Lincoln production facility in Alabama.
Calhoun, Talladega and St. Clair county residents make up nearly 70 percent of Honda's local workforce.