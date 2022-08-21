 Skip to main content
'The Scoop' inspired by desire for family togetherness

Have a party

Quinita Clark, owner of The Scoop Event Studio, cuts the ribbon on a new Hobson City event center business with friends, family, and members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

HOBSON CITY — Quinita Clark said being a member of a large family inspired her to dream of a place where other families could come together and have plenty of room.

That dream turned into reality when Clark, surrounded by family and friends, cut the ribbon to her new event center Friday morning.