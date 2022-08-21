'The Scoop' inspired by desire for family togetherness

HOBSON CITY — Quinita Clark said being a member of a large family inspired her to dream of a place where other families could come together and have plenty of room.
That dream turned into reality when Clark, surrounded by family and friends, cut the ribbon to her new event center Friday morning.
The Scoop Event Studio is located on 1000 Martin Luther King Drive in Hobson City and is the building more commonly known as being a former bingo hall. The renovated building features a kitchen, bar setting, televisions, restrooms and space for up to 150 guests.
“We are already getting bookings,” Clark said. “We own four acres here and within the next five years we hope to add even more amenities. My vision is bigger than just this space. Whatever God is telling me to do to bring families together, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Clark said her family has never had adequate space to come together for special occasions, so she wanted to create a place where all families would have the same opportunities for fellowship she has long dreamed about for her own.
“It has always been my prayer our family could get together in a place like this someday,” she said. “That was my inspiration and I prayed and prayed and prayed about it. Now, it’s happening.”
Mayor Alberta McCrory expressed her pride in Clark’s work “and all the young people who are taking the steps to preserve this community and own this community.”
Clark and property manager Tomika Cunningham can be reached by calling one of two numbers for booking information: (256) 282-7957 or (256) 521-4038.