 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Satcher and mentor inspire during Hobson City Founders’ Day banquet

Real founders

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. David Satcher stands beside his former Calhoun County Training School teacher Juanita Jairrells, age 99, during the Hobson City Founders’ Day banquet Thursday night. 

 Photo by Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. David Satcher was the keynote speaker Thursday night for the Mayor’s Heritage banquet, the centerpiece event of Hobson City’s 123rd Founders’ Day Celebration.

However, as much as Satcher’s remarks inspired the crowd filling the Anniston Meeting Center, it was the words of the woman whom the world-renowned physician and civil rights activist called “my mentor” that turned into the moment of the evening.