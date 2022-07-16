Sable Learning Center might reopen next month

The Sable Learning Center, an after-school development center in Hobson City that’s been closed for two years, might open next month when school begins.
“We hope to open it before school starts in order to take the kids right after school,” said Maudine Holloway, longtime executive director of the nonprofit Community Enabler Developer, Inc., which oversees the learning center.
Located on Church Street in Hobson City for the last 40 years, Sable closed two years ago because of the pandemic.
“We have not been able to reopen it since we shut it down for the virus,” Holloway said Thursday.
The Sable Learning Center has been a place where children could spend their summers and after-school time to learn life skills, reading, computer training, health care education along with snacks and meals.
The need for Sable is underscored during the current economic climate. Prices have risen, as have rents.
“Kids are confused right now, we need somebody to help bring them back into life, hope is kinda gone. It’s gone in some of the parents and it’s gone in some of the kids because they are all struggling just to make ends meet,” Holloway said.
But the center is expected to be ready for them, as maintenance of the closed building has been ongoing.
“We just had a top put on there, which is very expensive,” Holloway said, adding that the total cost for the roof replacement was $16,000.
Years ago, money to run the Sable Learning Center came from the former I-20 Bingo Hall in Hobson City.
Holloway’s husband, Cleve Holloway, ran the bingo hall, but after his death in 2007 the business was closed; the building burned down in 2010.
“It’s just been kind of a struggle since my husband died, when he was living there wasn’t no problem because he took care of it,” Holloway said.
Holloway said it costs $46,000 per year to operate the learning center. Acquiring grants to help with the cost has proven difficult.
“We haven't got that many because it’s just not easy for you to get stuff for Hobson City and I don’t know why,” she said.
Holloway said that grants and donations have been trickling in. Hobson City gave the center a $5,000 grant along with a $1,700 grant from a local church. Individuals have also been opening their pocketbooks to help as well, she said.
Holloway said that even before the proceeds from the bingo hall were available, her husband paid the learning center’s bills “out of his pocket.”
“After he passed, it just kinda dumped stuff in my lap and I’m afraid my lap is not a financial lap, it’s a grace of God’s lap is all I can say,” Holloway said.
Holloway said that due to the pandemic she wants to bring in a specialist to help kids deal with the emotional burden that it has caused.
“The kids are confused and we’re going to need somebody that knows how to do some things with them to help them move on,” she said.
“The parents’ depression is just falling on the kids. They don't care about going to church, they don’t care about going nowhere, just playing with the computer,” Holloway said.
Reopening Sable is expected to be good for them — and for her. It warms her heart, Holloway said, when an old “kid” from the learning center comes back to thank her for what the center provided them.
“They’ll come back and tell me ‘I thank you because I wouldn’t have food to eat if I hadn't been at the center,’” Holloway said.
She mentioned that some of her former young charges have gone on to good jobs, to enlist in the Army or to work at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.
Around the corner from the Sable Learning Center at the Hobson City Grocery, Hobson City resident Duffy Carmicheal was talking with friends.
Carmichael said the learning center is a great asset for the town and her grandkids along with nieces and nephews attended the center years ago.
“I saw them remodeling it and I thought something was fixing to happen, it will be really nice for them kids,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael said it’s great for the parents who work because the kids are dropped off at the center by a school bus.
Carmichael had nothing but praise for Holloway and her efforts to reopen the center.
“She is a wonderful lady,” Carmichael said, “God bless.”
Food and clothing
Meanwhile, Holloway said, the Anniston-based Community Enabler helps out in any way it can.
“You name it, we do it, anything we can from the cradle to the grave, but our claim to fame is food and clothing,” she said. The Community Enabler building, located on F Street and Wilmer in Anniston, includes a large food pantry and a clothing room for the needy.
Community Enabler has been serving Calhoun County and the surrounding counties for the last 52 years providing food, clothing, household items and other assistance to its clients.
She said food donations from area grocery stores, individuals and other entities are keeping the food pantry’s shelves stocked but money to help out people with their bills is limited, at best.
“We have meat most of the time, but we’re fastly running out of that, the big thing we struggle with is people can’t pay their rent and they can’t pay their lights and we just don’t have a lot of money for that, and it just breaks your heart,” Holloway said.
Community Enabler will also try to help people find jobs, she added.
Holloway and food pantry director Alford Hodnett were busy Tuesday making food boxes for families. Hodnett had made a total of four boxes that is supposed to sustain a family of three for about a month.
“If you run out, you can come back, we never turn nobody away,” she said.
“God is good,” Holloway said.