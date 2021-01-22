Phillip Tutor: Hank Aaron, the mayor of Hobson City

Ten months after he swatted Al Downing’s pitch into the Atlanta night and shattered Babe Ruth’s home run record, Hank Aaron embarked on a road trip that would meander through Mobile, where he’d visit his parents, and deliver him to Arizona for spring training.
But first, he visited Hobson City.
That seems such a fleeting, insignificant detail in the life of Henry Louis Aaron, the incomparable Hall of Famer who died Friday at the age of 86. His passing has spawned remembrances of what baseball fans can never forget: his splendid swing, his immense talent, the private hell he endured as a Black man with the audacity to challenge a hallowed record held by the game’s most legendary figure.
Stories surround Aaron, grand tales of mammoth home runs and a genteel presence and a determination he shared with his hero, Jackie Robinson. Born into Alabama poverty during the Great Depression, Aaron was just 20 years old when he debuted in the Major Leagues in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves. Though he retired in October 1976, he remains the game’s all-time leader in total bases and runs batted in, a grandiose player with few, if any, legitimate peers.
I met the man twice — not in Anniston, where he once spoke, but in Atlanta. They’re treasured memories. My favorite Hank Aaron story, though, retells the afternoon of Feb. 24, 1975, when he spent an afternoon in and around Hobson City less than a year after hitting his record-breaking 715th home run.
Aaron was a bonafide celebrity — a seemingly impossible get for a tiny place like Hobson City, which was planning to christen its new town hall. But stars aligned. Serendipity ensued. And Aaron agreed to come.
America’s bicentennial celebration was under way, and the opening of the town hall in Hobson City — Alabama’s first self-governing Black municipality — landed on the event schedule. Gov. George Wallace had hinted that he might attend, but didn’t.
On that Monday in February, Aaron flew into Anniston’s island-like airport in Oxford. Though 40 and entering his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers, Aaron “was looking fit for spring training” when he arrived in Calhoun County, Star reporter Tom Gordon wrote the next afternoon. And for the next four hours Aaron was shuttled, with a police escort, between schools and city halls and an Oxford restaurant — Morrison’s Cafeteria in Quintard Mall — where he enjoyed a lunch of fried oysters.
He met with students at Oxford High School and Calhoun County Training School, telling them he was proud to be a native Alabamian and urged them to stay in school. He told reporters that the fame from his record-breaking home run was a weight he had to bear. “When you break a record nobody ever thought would be broken,” he said, “you’ve got to pay the price.”
By 2:30, Aaron and his police escort had arrived at Hobson City’s town hall. Kids surrounded him. He signed autographs. He shook hands. Dignitaries huddled off to the side: Jacksonville Mayor John Nisbet; Gen. Joseph P. Kingston from Fort McClellan; Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford; and Calhoun County NAACP President Chester Weeks.
Wallace had declared Feb. 24 as “Hank Aaron Day” in Alabama, and Aaron was presented with the official proclamation. Oxford Mayor Bester Adams gave him a key to the city. And then, the day’s highlight: State Rep. Hugh Merrill swore Aaron in as honorary mayor of Hobson City, a titular title he held until July 4.
Hobson City Mayor Judge Stringer dedicated the town hall’s opening. And Aaron, facing 500 or so people gathered in Calhoun County’s smallest town, told them he’d never before attended a ribbon-cutting for a town hall but would fancy a return trip one day.
Then, he left. He had a plane to catch.
Four years later, Aaron did return to Calhoun County, lured to Anniston by a fundraiser for District Judge Nathaniel Owens, who was saddled with campaign debt. That visit had neither the pomp nor circumstance of his Hobson City trip, though Anniston Mayor Norwood Hodges had declared it “Hank Aaron Day” in his city.
Barely a hundred people showed up for Aaron’s appearance at Anniston High School’s football stadium on July 27, 1979. Then an executive with the Atlanta Braves, Aaron and his wife, Billye, mingled and signed autographs until his hand cramped, forcing him to say goodbye.
Before leaving, Aaron, one of the faces carved into baseball’s Mount Rushmore, was asked if he missed the beautiful game he made look so effortless.
“No,” he said. “I played 23 years, and that was long enough.”
