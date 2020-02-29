Park focus of black history in Hobson City

HOBSON CITY — To kick off its annual Black History Program two historical markers were unveiled in front of more than two dozen people Saturday afternoon to emphasize the historical nature of the town.
Gathered in J. R. Striplin Park, Mayor Alberta McCrory and others lifted a plastic covering over a historical marker that illustrated what the park looked like in 1917 compared to a current photograph. The marker tells the story of the park that McCrory said is the oldest continuously used park in an African American community. It opened in 1905, just six years after the town itself was established.
“It goes a long way in identifying with our history and reflecting on the past with what our forefathers did for us, in terms of, not only, getting a city where we could live and grow and play,” said McCrory.
McCrory said that not too long after the city was established, the founders saw the importance of recreation, health and a place for children to play. The park had a swimming pool and a baseball field where Willie Mays once played, according to McCrory.
“We’re proud to have that, as we move to promote Hobson City as a tourist destination, because we know that tourism generates a lot of revenue and African American tourism is really booming,” said McCrory. “So we want people to come to Hobson City to see how our people lived, even against all the odds against Jim Crow,” said McCrory.
McCrory said that years ago Hobson City residents could not go to the parks in Oxford or Anniston and people across the state would come to Hobson City to enjoy the park.
McCrory said she hoped the children in attendance would be inspired to be like the founding fathers: courageous, brave and stepping forward to make a difference in the world.
Katie Pyles, 80, a lifelong resident of Hobson City, was proud to see the marker unveiled.
“As a longtime resident we have been trying to get recognized — and this means a lot to me to be able to live to get 80 and this come to fruition,” said Pyles.
Pyles said when she was a little girl, none of the roads was paved.
“I’ve seen a lot in my days since I’ve been in Hobson City,” Pyles said.
After unveiling the marker at the park, the group walked over to Hobson City Memorial Garden Cemetery for another unveiling.
The crowd sang “When the Saints Go Marching In,” then Golden Elston, 9, told the crowd about the history of the cemetery located on Bruce Street.
“This is the final resting place of enslaved African Africans and African Americans. The earliest graves date back to 1882 before the town was incorporated,” the young boy said.
McCrory said the cemetery is the first cemetery in Calhoun County to be placed on the Alabama Historical Commission’s register of historical cemeteries.
After the unveiling the group went to the Federal Emergency Building for the rest of the program.