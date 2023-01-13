National organization brings mortgage opportunities to Hobson City event

HOBSON CITY — Several area residents came to the city’s FEMA building Friday morning to hear and possibly take advantage of a national organization’s ability to grant home mortgages without fearing they’ll be victimized by predatory lenders or racist practices.
It was not by chance The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) scheduled its three-day “Achieve the Dream” event for homebuyers and homeowners on the weekend the nation celebrates the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Participants at Friday’s session were shown a video which displayed how racism had hindered many from realizing the American dream of owning a home and how the creation of NACA had helped those who felt the discrimination of the traditional mortgage plan.
“As you can see, we took on all financial institutions to make this opportunity happen,” said NACA representative Carole Clark, noting similar events were happening in 14 other cities across the state.
NACA offers what it calls the “Best in America” mortgage program, which involves no down payment, no closing costs, and no mortgage insurance at a rate below market fixed rates without consideration of one’s credit score.
“I worked with one person who, although it took a little more than two years, now has a three-bedroom house,” Clark said. “We don’t use a credit score, but we work with you to see how you have spent your money for the past few years and then help you to prepare to achieve your dream.”
Clark gave credit to Mayor Alberta McCrory for bringing the NACA to Hobson City.
McCrory noted NACA had already planned to be in areas that were hit by the recent storms and tornadoes.
“It’s a blessing there are already feet on the ground where people need help,” McCrory said.
McCrory said she knew of people locally who had “used those other mortgage services, raised their children in their homes and ended up losing their property.”
“This is a very important venture for us and you can see people got here early today wanting that information,” McCrory said. “I know change is going to come.”
NACA will be at the FEMA building from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. again Saturday and Monday. All NACA’s services are offered free of charge.
