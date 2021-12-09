Mayor McCrory talks about her town and potential it holds

HOBSON CITY — Mayor Alberta McCrory sits in her office, centered in the school she knew as a youth, and ponders the health of both her constituents and the city she serves.
The health of her constituents has been in the forefront with the onslaught of COVID-19, and the health of the city is even more of a concern as societal and economic ills seem to have become even more pronounced than normal.
McCrory spoke with The Anniston Star as she was preparing for the city’s health fair, scheduled from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, in the FEMA building located behind Town Hall.
“The state’s black mayors are partnering with the University of Alabama in an effort to get out good information about COVID-19, encouraging people to take the vaccine, and encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated,” McCrory said, adding funding is from a grant from the state Office of Minority Health.
The heath fair will not be totally focused on COVID-19, as the mayor was preparing diabetic blood testing kits that will be offered to those attending.
“It’s expensive to be sick as it is,” she said. “We’ll also be giving away some cuffs that can check for high blood pressure, as well as things like toothpaste.”
Some of those items will be on a table adorned with a tablecloth designed for the health fair with the portraits of the black U.S. surgeons general through history.
Because of weather concerns, the Christmas parade which had been scheduled for the same day as the health fair has been cancelled.
McCrory is finishing the first year of her fourth four-year term of office, and says she hasn’t thought about a fifth term “yet.” The population she serves numbers a little more than 700.
“When I was growing up here, we had about 2,500,” she said. “Now, we have abandoned homes and people moving out of the community, moving away for jobs or kids going off to college and not returning. And, there are those who decided to stay around and see what can happen.”
The mayor said she was away for a decade, “but, there is absolutely no place like home.”
Rebuilding that home — that community — now sits as McCrory’s top priority.
“We want to start by restoring this building we are in [now serving as city hall],” McCrory said. “We want to do that not in a way just to restore the building, but in a way that would attract businesses to come into this building.”
She said the former school has classrooms that could be used as space for business incubators.
“We’ve already had one person who was interested in starting a certified nursing assistant school here and someone wanted to have a welding class, using some of the older buildings in the back that could be used for that purpose,” McCrory said. “We really don’t fully know what the possibilities are.”
She said a counselor is awaiting approval from Medicare and Medicaid to set up an office in the building.
“We are looking forward to him coming here because there is a need for counseling in our community,” she said.
History a drawing card
The mayor said there will be plans announced next year to raise funds for the building restoration, as well as setting up a fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. That restoration will also include improving the town’s museum, which is a trove of memorabilia from the Civil Rights movement which played a major part in the town’s history.
“We are positioning ourselves to be an historic destination,” McCrory said, adding there are plans to get the old school listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. “We are in a position now to really get started.”
Hobson City is also host to a town mural, something that has become popular for many towns and cities, and the mayor wants to get it recognized as part of the Alabama Mural Trail.
McCrory said the idea of a community farmers market and processing area, which has been tried once, is something she would like to try again as another way to get the community working together.
“We will start with people in this community — people who went to school here,” she said, adding the outreach will go nationwide to find people “interested in helping our community.”
“There is enough history to draw people here,” McCrory said. “We are the oldest incorporated African-American city in the state of Alabama.”
McCrory said another challenge ahead is getting new homes built in the city.
“There were people interested in doing that sort of project, but it was not a good location being up the road from the cemetery,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of land. We are sort of landlocked.”
“We want to see how we can make this community work for those of us who are still here and improve homes through housing rehabilitation programs. There might be the possibility of getting some private individuals to come in to help get some homes restored,” she said. “We want to see if we can get the owners of some of these older properties to either donate or sell them to the city, then get builders to come in and build.”
The mayor said Hobson City has been excluded from the benefits of being a designated Opportunity Business Zone or Historical Underserved Business Zones.
“We have benefited absolutely nothing from that,” she said.
McCrory said she is optimistic about requesting aid from Gov. Kay Ivey on some of the projects.
“We’ve not really asked her for anything, so we want to get a plan together and send to her,” she said.
Challenges lie ahead
McCrory admits there are challenges in being both a small town and a predominantly African-American town.
“We need to find some developers who are not afraid of coming into a small town and investing,” she said. “One of the things I’d like to see is the people of this community investing in this community. I think some would, they just don’t know the ends and outs of how to work together to make that happen.”
The mayor noted the town has no service station or grocery store, which compels residents “to go out of town for almost everything we need.”
McCrory said the one store the town had was sold, but was then refused a license because the town would not allow liquor sales.
“We have enough problems in this community without a liquor store. If they want liquor they can go to Oxford or Anniston,” she said. “They could sell beer or wine, but you already have a population with people that are on the edge. We don’t want to make it easier for them to go over the edge.”
McCrory said she can look down the street from her house, and most every house she sees has had someone in jail or going to jail.
“It’s not there is anyone who has killed anybody,” she said, emphasizing that most of the bad things that have happened or may happen are because of the lack of opportunity.
The mayor said Hobson City would like to have its own police department “or increase the involvement with the county and Oxford’s law enforcement.”
“We can’t overlook the role illegal drugs have played in our community,” she said. “And, when those incarcerated return from steep mandatory sentences without family support or jobs in communities like ours, there aren’t good rehabilitation programs available to make them into a positive force for the community. That really tears up a community and people fall through the cracks.”
“We don’t want to be a big town. We want to be a good community,” McCrory said. “We just need to help our people build up where needed, get involved and have everybody play a role in making things better.”
But, the mayor says being African-American remains a challenge in 2021.
“Things are absolutely not getting better and I’ll tell you why,” McCrory said. “I have seen a lot of good changes, but I have seen them go in reverse and they are still in reverse. We have made some steps forward and I hope with some of this new money that is out there we can get some things done that would encourage people to stay here.”
McCrory said people “still suffer from racism and redlining” when it comes to seeking financial support in building homes.
“It doesn’t have anything to do with your credit,” she said. “It has to do with your race. I had a friend who was told if he moved out of Hobson City, he could get financing. He ended up buying a double-wide mobile home. His dad and brother both bought one.”
“Can you imagine what kind of impact that would have had if they had built those homes in Hobson City?” the mayor wondered out loud.
Despite the obstacles and setbacks, McCrory remains optimistic.
“These things won’t happen overnight, but we are going to seriously start,” the mayor said. “I plan on seeing these things happen and I plan on getting there with everybody else.”