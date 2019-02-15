Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.