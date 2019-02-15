Circuit Judge Debra Jones denied a request Monday to amend the bond of a former Hobson City man charged with murder.
Defense attorney Chris Albert filed a request Sunday to have the bond of Tavarrius Breon Lucas, 25, who lists a current address in Dallas, reduced.
Lucas was arrested in November 2017 and charged by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies with fatally shooting 28-year-old Terry Lamont Elston, also of Hobson City. After Elston’s death, police issued a press release stating that Lucas shot him outside a home on Bradford Street after they got into an argument at a party.
After his arrest, Lucas was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000. Lucas was released on bond several days after his arrest, and his bond was revoked in February 2018 after he was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement.
In the request, Albert wrote that Lucas pleaded guilty to the attempting to elude charge and was “sentenced to time-served and granted 60 days jail credit in lieu of court costs.”
Albert wrote that Lucas’ family, including his newborn daughter, rely on him for financial support and would be willing to pay for GPS monitoring by the court if released.
If Lucas were out of jail, Albert argued, he would be able to better assist in his defense. Albert said Friday that Lucas would be able to help him locate numerous witnesses.
“We believe there are witnesses out there that can provide information that the police may have missed,” Albert said.
Albert said they were disappointed that Lucas’ bond amount was not reduced, but are still working to resolve his case.
Murder is a Class A felony. Per state law, Lucas could face life in prison and owe a maximum of $60,000 in fines if convicted.