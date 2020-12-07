Hobson mayor planning effort to encourage COVID vaccination

Most of her constituents aren’t likely to get the coronavirus vaccine until next year, but Hobson City mayor Alberta McCrory is gearing up for a campaign to convince them the shot is safe.
“We still have a big concern with people who don’t want to take the COVID vaccine,” McCrory said.
With a population in the hundreds, Hobson City is Calhoun County’s smallest town, but it looms large in the county’s history. Founded in the 1890s, it was the state’s first Black-run municipality at its start, and remains majority-Black today.
McCrory is worried that distrust of a new vaccine — a mistrust founded partly in a history of medical mistreatment of Black people — will keep her constituents and other Black Alabamians from getting an immunization when it’s available.
“A lot of people, especially Black men, have a lot of fear because of the Tuskegee study,” she said. “They don’t want to be used as guinea pigs.”
For much of the 20th century, doctors studying syphilis in Tuskegee left hundreds of Black men untreated for the disease without telling them — a study that led to a public outcry when it was finally revealed in the 1970s.
A century earlier, enslaved women were the subject of medical experiments in the antebellum South.
Fast forward to 2020 and Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible. It’s likely most Alabamians won’t get jabs for the virus until well into 2021 — medical workers are set to get the first shots delivered in December — but for many people the speed of the rollout isn’t a confidence-builder.
“One or two people have told me they would not take it if the current president has anything to do with it,” McCrory said. “They’re worried that the White House would rush it through and not do all the research that needs to be done.”
But McCrory says she would take the vaccine now if it were approved and available, and she said other Black people need to be open to the vaccine because COVID presents a particular health threat to her community.
A little more than a quarter of Alabama’s population is Black, according to census records, but Black patients make up more than a third of COVID deaths, according to Alabama Department of Public Health figures.
Campaign for vaccination
McCrory said she has been coordinating with the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors to begin a campaign to support immunization.
“People can’t make a good, informed decision unless they have a trusted source of information,” said Joanice Thompson, a health care consultant who is also working with the conference.
Thompson now heads a group called Alabama Communities Together, but for decades she worked with the University of Alabama Birmingham in the university’s efforts to increase minority participation in research.
Thompson and McCrory say they plan to call on community leaders, including pastors of local churches, to encourage people to take the vaccine when it’s ready.
Thompon said the community — any community — is divided into three kinds of people. Some will educate themselves on the vaccine and take it without being urged. Some will need convincing. Some will never be convinced.
For those who need convincing, Thompson said, few things are better than seeing someone else take the vaccine first, with no ill effects.
“I think it’s a great idea that they’re starting with the health care providers,” Thompson said of the planned vaccination campaign. “Being administered the shot by someone who has already taken it could build confidence.”
The area has already seen a quiet campaign for public participation in COVID public health measures. When free public testing first arrived in Anniston, well-known local figures such as McCrory were often found in the testing line, eager to show that they were willing to be tested.
Exactly when similar lines will form for a vaccine isn’t clear. State public health officials have said a very limited number of initial doses will likely arrive in Alabama this month, although there likely won’t be enough in the initial batch to immunize all of the state’s health workers.
First responders and high-risk patients would likely be next in line to receive available doses, with doses for the otherwise healthy public coming next year.