Hobson City voters approve Sunday alcohol sales in referendum

Hobson City residents voted to allow Sunday alcohol sales during Tuesday’s municipal elections, leaving Ohatchee as the only city in Calhoun County to maintain the Sunday sales ban.
Residents approved the measure by an almost 4-to-1 margin, with about 78 percent of 151 voters in favor, with 33 votes against the change. There aren’t many places within the city limits to buy alcohol, but the new rule could make a difference for local revenue all the same.
Schreka Davis-Walker, manager of the newly opened Aussie’s Quick Mart on McDaniel Street, said that customers who want to pick up alcohol on a grocery shopping run can do so on Sundays in Hobson City. Aussie’s carries wine and beer, but it also offers groceries like milk, bread, cereal and other household staples. Customers shopping for alcohol on Sunday might also shop for those essentials, she said. Previously, shoppers have gone to Anniston or Oxford to shop on that day, she said.
“It would actually bring a little more revenue into the city, instead of that money being taken outside of the city,” Davis-Walker said. “It would bring in more tax money, to kind of help out.”
Hobson City joins most of Calhoun County in allowing Sunday sales. Weaver began a domino effect of law changes in 2013 when its residents said yes to Sunday alcohol sales. Anniston, Jacksonville and Piedmont followed suit. Oxford did the same last year, and unincorporated Calhoun County voted to allow Sunday sales in March, just two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States in earnest.
Tuesday night, Munford voters also approved Sunday sales, according to The Daily Home, and Talladega County voters will have a chance to make a decision in November.
Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory, who was reelected for her fourth term on the same ballot Tuesday, said she would like to make Sunday sales part of a plan to help put the small town on the local tourism map. McCrory has championed the idea of a museum explaining the city’s history — the first Black township in Alabama, run entirely by Black people after the community was excised from Oxford in the late 19th century — and making it a destination along with other nearby, historic civil rights sites.
“We need to do some things to let people know that we are here,” McCrory said by phone Wednesday. “Now we’ve got to get them in the mindset to stop in Hobson City.”
McCrory said she wants to develop a community garden and open a farmers market with the produce, and encourage more local events that might introduce more people to the town.
Davis-Walker noted that there have already been some new developments: Aussie’s opened in late June, right beside Premium Clothing Store, which opened earlier this year. In another space nearby, Aussie’s owner Gordon McGrue is setting up an event center that can be rented out and used for weddings, birthday parties or other gatherings, Davis-Walker said.
The event center doesn’t have a name yet, Davis-Walker said, but it’s mostly finished, after flooring was installed Tuesday. She said the first event will be held there next month, a birthday party for McGrue’s grandmother-in-law.
McCrory said she would like to see more of that kind of thing in Hobson City, including updated infrastructure and more businesses with open doors.
“First of all, I'd like a main street without the potholes and water puddles from water pipes that need to be repaired,” McCrory said. “And the boarded-up buildings, they will be thriving businesses, and people can come and shop and visit.”