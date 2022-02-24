Hobson City to plant large community garden

HOBSON CITY -- Hobson City residents and volunteers gathered recently to begin sowing the seeds for a new community garden located at 715 Martin Luther King Drive.
“Part of the outreach of our library is to work with the city’s garden committee,” explained Hobson City Public Library Director Sharron Thomas. “I saw the committee chairperson, Bobbie Jean Wright, working in the garden and I told her I would make a flier for her.”
Thomas and Wright got in touch with Hayes Jackson with the Calhoun County Extension Office “and it just went from there.”
The city received a grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council to aid in constructing the planter boxes and adding a small auxiliary building for onsite storage of tools and garden materials.
“We’re going to plant tomatoes, peppers, okra, corn, and peas,” Jackson said, noting a COVID-era garden attempted last year was just a small strip of property.
This year, the garden will grow to encompass almost an entire city block.
“My background is in horticulture and community gardening, so I will be here to help lay out the design,” Jackson said. “We want to also measure the impact of the garden. This is a food desert and there is not a lot of access to fresh vegetables. We know in 2020 we sent out 300 pounds of fresh vegetables and measuring that helps to get more grants.”
“One thing I have learned,” Jackson added, “is that community gardens are 90 percent community and 10 percent garden. The garden is great, but you have to have the community to make it work.”