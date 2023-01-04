 Skip to main content
Hobson City to host homeowner assistance program

HOBSON CITY — The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will be holding an “Achieve The Dream” event for homebuyers and homeowners Jan. 13-18.

The event will be held each day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 715 Martin Luther King Drive.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.