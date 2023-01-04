Hobson City to host homeowner assistance program

HOBSON CITY — The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will be holding an “Achieve The Dream” event for homebuyers and homeowners Jan. 13-18.
The event will be held each day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 715 Martin Luther King Drive.
Billed as the “one-stop location for affordable homeownership,” the event will assist potential homebuyers in qualifying for NACA’s mortgage program and will help homeowners obtain funds for renovations by refinancing with the same program.
NACA is the largest nationwide HUD-approved noon-profit housing counseling organization “fighting for economic justice through affordable homeownership and community advocacy.”
“African-Americans have historically been denied homeownership by design,” said Mayor Alberta McCrory. “NACA is offering an opportunity to make the dream of a home come true.”
According to a NACA press release, the event “builds on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement by creating economic wealth through homeownership.”
NACA said its “Best in America” mortgage program involves no down payment, no closing costs, and no mortgage insurance at a rate below market fixed rates without consideration of one’s credit score.
For more information and registration details, visit www.naca.com or call (425) 602-6222.
